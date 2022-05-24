'You're the liar!' Crowd gets involved as Trump candidate clashes with Republican congresswoman

The only debate between Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) and Katie Arrington, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Arrington previously lost the race when running against Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-SC), took place on Monday night, noted the Washington Examiner.

Arrington attacked Mace saying that she turned her back on Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol when his supporters tried to stop the 2020 election certification. Mace then voted to impeach Trump for his involvement in the attempt to overthrow the government.

"She read the room wrong. She thought this district was a moderate district, and we are not," said Arrington.



Mace alleged that while working at the Pentagon, Arrington disclosed classified information.

"Everything she said is a lie," Arrington said.

"You're the liar," a member of the crowd shouted.

"I've got the receipts," Mace said simply.

Arrington spoke about critical race theory and taking books away from schools. She talked about the "transgender agenda" and went on to call for the Department of Education to be abolished.

Mace, by contrast, noted that she was the only one who could defeat a Democrat in 2020, when Arrington couldn't make it the first time she ran.

"Her platform ... is almost a Democrat's platform," Arrington complained. "You can say you're a fiscal conservative, but then you act like a liberal or a RINO. And that is not what we need in this district."

The primary elections are June 14.

See the full debate below or at this link.