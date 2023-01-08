'Matt Gaetz is a fraud': Nancy Mace doubles down after attacking GOP rebel

Rep. Nancy Mace (SC) once again blasted fellow Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz (FL) as a "fraud" on Sunday.

During an appearance on Face the Nation, host Margaret Brennan observed that Mace had referred to Gaetz as a "fraud" over his failed opposition to Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) becoming Speaker of the House.

A clip of Mace's remarks was shared on Twitter by Aaron Rupar.

"How are you going to work with these folks to get anything done for the American people?" Brennan wondered.

"It's going to be very difficult," Mace replied. "Matt Gaetz is a fraud. Every time he voted against Kevin McCarthy last week, he sent out a fundraising email. What you saw last week was a constitutional process diminished by those kinds of political actions. I don't support that kind of behavior."

The lawmaker said she was "very concerned" that the members of the House Freedom Caucus were demanding rules that would make it impossible to pass common-sense legislation like ensuring greater access to birth control. Mace threatened to vote against the rules.

Watch the video clip below or at the link.