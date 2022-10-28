'Nothing of substance there': Nancy Pelosi calls Kevin McCarthy the biggest empty suit she's ever worked with

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is not impressed with the gravitas of the man whom polls show will likely be taking her job next year.
In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Pelosi compared McCarthy to past Republican leaders she's worked with and said in no uncertain terms that he doesn't measure up.
"I have served under four presidents as speaker or leader," Pelosi told the paper. "I served with many leaders on the Republican side. Unfortunately, that gentleman [McCarthy] is the least substantive person. There is nothing of substance there."
A former Republican congressman who spoke with the Los Angeles Times echoed Pelosi's comments about McCarthy's substance.
“He’s all hat, no cattle,” they said. “Blatantly transparent.”
McCarthy has taken criticism from some Republicans -- on both sides of the GOP divide -- for what they call his two-faced handling of former President Donald Trump.
Although McCarthy told Republicans behind closed doors that he would advise former President Donald Trump to resign in the wake of the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol, he quickly reversed his position and traveled down to Mar-a-Lago to pledge his fealty to Trump just weeks after Trump's supporters sent McCarthy and his fellow lawmakers fleeing for their lives.
