Conspiracy nut who says COVID vaccine makes women spontaneously bleed joins Trump's social media lawsuit: report

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that Naomi Wolf, the former Bill Clinton adviser and feminist author turned COVID-19 conspiracy theorist, joined former President Donald Trump's lawsuit to restrict social media companies' right to suspend or ban people from their platforms.

"In an amended complaint filed in federal court on Wednesday, Wolf says that Twitter blew up her personal and professional life by sharing her public tweets with bizarre vaccine misinformation to news organizations and that the suspension of her account caused her to lose 'over half of her business model, investors in her business, and other sources of income,'" reported Adam Rawnsley.

Wolf was banned from her social media accounts due to increasingly unhinged conspiracy theories about vaccines and the COVID-19 pandemic. She has claimed that masks deprive children of oxygen and stunt their social development; that women can spontaneously bleed just from being around vaccinated persons; that Moderna's vaccine is a "software platform" that can reprogram the human body; and that the vaccines contain "nanoparticles that let you travel back in time." She has even headlined anti-vaccine events that compare vaccines to slavery. Fox News has often given her a platform to spread her beliefs as well.

Experts believe that the lawsuit brought by Trump, who lost his social media privileges after helping encourage the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, is doomed to fail.