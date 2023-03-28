Nashville shooter had purchased 7 weapons and was under doctor's care for emotional problems: police chief

In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Nashville Police Chief John Drake told reporters that the Nashville mass shooter who killed three children and three adults at a private Christian school had legally purchased seven weapons at five different locations

He also stated that Audrey Hale had been under a doctor's care for emotional problems, according to her parents.

According to Drake, Hale's parents believed that she had one weapon at one time but that she had disposed of it.

"We know that they felt that she had one weapon and that she sold it," he told reporters. "She was under care -- doctors care for an emotional disorder. Law enforcement knew nothing about the treatment she was receiving."

"Her parents felt that she should not own weapons, they were under the impression that was when she sold the one weapon and that she did not own anymore," he continued. "As it turned out, she had been hiding several weapons within the house."

Watch video below or at this link.