Watch: Woman hijacks Fox News report in Nashville to make plea for gun safety laws
An unidentified woman interrupts a Fox News broadcast (Screen cap)

A woman on Monday hijacked a Fox News live broadcast of a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, to make an impassioned case for gun safety legislation.

As Fox News carried a live feed of the aftermath of a shooting at Nashville's Covenant School that left at least six people dead, Ashbey Beasley started speaking to reporters and asking them why they weren't tired of covering mass shootings involving school children.

Beasley said she was in the area visiting her sister-in-law but said that she has been lobbying for stricter gun safety measures for months after she survived a mass shooting last year.

"How is this still happening?" she demanded to know. "How are our children still dying and why are we failing them? Gun violence is the number one killer of children and teens -- it has overtaken cars! Assault weapons are contributing to the border crisis -- we are arming cartels with our guns and our loose gun laws! And these mass shootings will continue to happen until our lawmakers step up and pass gun safety legislation!"

Beasley was attending a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, with her young son in 2022 when a gunman opened fire, leaving seven people dead and injuring dozens of others.

Watch the video below or at this link.


SmartNews Video