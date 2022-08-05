Truck plows through Native American ceremonial parade in New Mexico and leaves multiple people injured

Multiple people were injured in Gallup, New Mexico, this Thursday when a pickup truck plowed through a parade for the Intertribal Ceremonial Centennial Celebration, CNN reports.

The driver and a passenger were taken into custody at the scene and police are now investigating the incident. The parade was part of a days-long celebration of Native American culture and heritage, according to a news release.

Video circulating the internet shows families scurrying to get out of the way as the truck plows down the street.

"The Navajo Nation stands with resilience against any acts of violence and sends prayers of protection to those affected. This was a traumatic and triggering event for many, especially for our youth, elders, and our veterans who acted quickly," Navajo Nation Council Speaker Seth Damon said in a statement. "Hold Gallup in your prayers tonight as we come together in faith and strength for one anther. May the Creator and Holy People bless you all tonight as we move forward together."

A witness told the Navajo Times she and her family were sitting on a corner when they heard someone screaming to get out of the way.

“That’s when we saw the car coming. [The driver] turned the sharp turn to the right. Then everybody just tried to stop him. He hit two people. He hit an old lady and another lady,” the witness said.

