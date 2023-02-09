Neo-Nazi homeschool isn't breaking any laws: Ohio officials

The Ohio homeschoolers who are feeding Nazi propaganda to children are not doing anything illegal, according to Ohio Department of Education officials in a statement obtained by VICE News on Thursday.

The two parents, who run a Telegram channel and a network to help other parents instruct their children in Nazism, were uncovered in late January.

"Logan and Katja Lawrence were unmasked ... as the operators of a neo-Nazi homeschool network with thousands of members, known as Dissident Homeschool on Telegram, by VICE News and the Huffington Post based on research from an anti-fascist research group called the Anonymous Comrades Collective," reported David Gilbert. "The Lawrences openly advocate white supremacist ideologies with the aim of making the children they teach, they’ve said, 'become wonderful Nazis.' Katja Lawrence said she initially started the group because she 'was having a rough time finding Nazi-approved school material for [her] homeschool children,' and has shared lesson plans that include Hitler quotes, pictures of a cake she baked for Hitler’s birthday, and a recording of her children saying 'sieg heil' in unison." Subsequent reporting found Logan Lawrence dressed in blackface in high school.

Ohio officials opened an investigation into the homeschoolers — but according to a new statement given to VICE News, the investigation has concluded with no action against the Nazi parents.

IN OTHER NEWS: Jim Jordan lashes out at Dem after she criticizes his ‘premature’ subpoenas

“While there are certain minimum requirements for home education, the Department of Education is not involved in the excusal of a particular student from attendance in order to participate in home education,” said the department. “Moreover, the district superintendent’s review of home education is limited to ensuring that the minimum educational requirements are met and that the academic assessment report shows that a child is demonstrating reasonable proficiency.”

All of this comes as Republican lawmakers around the country are trying to censor information children can learn in public schools, with books that discuss race and sexual orientation being pulled from library shelves in Florida.