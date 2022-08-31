'Negative, bile-filled performance artists': Adam Schiff laments the Republican 'crackpot caucus'
Congressman Adam Schiff (D-California) appeared on MSNBC's Tuesday edition of The Last Word With Lawrence O'Donnell and reflected upon Senator Lindsey Graham's (R-South Carolina) radioactive prediction that there would be "riots in the streets" if former President Donald Trump is criminally indicted.

"I think with Lindsey Graham you see some signs of conscience flare up from time to time that are quickly extinguished," Schiff quipped to host Lawrence O'Donnell.

Schiff, who chairs the powerful House Intelligence Committee and serves on the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, also condemned right-wing lawmakers who have tethered themselves to Trump's brand of grievance politics.

"Others," such as Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia), Schiff continued, fall into his "category" of "kind of negative, bile-filled performance artists."

Schiff noted that "happily at the moment those are small in number in Congress." But he stressed that "there are a lot more where she came from who are running, who have won Republican primaries in very red districts, and who appeared to be poised to join the Congress."

Schiff then lamented to O'Donnell that "you know, it's just a staggering turn of events in the country but also when you take the long view and think about some of the giants who once served in the Congress – people of principle like John Lewis and so many others – and now you see sort of the crackpot caucus growing within the GOP conference. What a terrible turn of events it is for the country."

