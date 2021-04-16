Neighbors call 911 on Black North Carolina teen who was performing ROTC exercises

A Black teenager who was practicing his ROTC routine with a replica rifle in North Carolina received a shock when he learned neighbors had called the police on him, WXII reports.

Jathan Walthour was practicing his routine on Tuesday night when neighbors dialed 9-11. One call that was released shows someone reporting that a man was outside with a gun and "walking up and down our cul-de-sac."

Walthour says his training from a community program called "Police Explorers" gave him the tools to respond properly when police arrived.

"I placed the gun down on the ground and walked away from it," he said. "And I kept my hands visible, away from my pockets and things because the officers recommend you keep your hands where the officers can see you."

WXII reports that Walthour's family is considering making fliers to let neighbors know he's is in ROTC and not a threat.

