Neighbors beat and detain carjacker who tried to rob elderly woman who was on her way to chemo

A Washington, D.C., woman identified by ABC7 only as "Grandma" was the victim of an attempted carjacking by a 15-year-old boy. Fortunately for her, neighbors responded to her cries for help, chased down the teen, and held him until police arrived.

“Next thing I know, he walked up talking about, 'give me your keys, I got a gun.' I said, 'baby, you better shoot me, because you’re not taking my car,'" Grandma said.

"They all came out to help me," she said. "They caught him and I said, 'oh, you going to jail today. You definitely going to jail, yes you are.'"

According to police, the would-be carjacker left the scene in an ambulance after being set upon by the neighbors.

"And they said it’s a wonder he wasn’t dead," she said. "On 22nd Street? He must didn’t know where he was. Nobody has seen this boy before."

According to the Maryland Police Department, there have been 82 carjackings so far this year, with 63 percent involving guns and just 14 arrests.