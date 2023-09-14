'Dramatic increase' in public neo-Nazi demonstrations in the last year: analysis
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 2: Christopher "Hammer" Pohlhaus (C) leads a rally with neo-Nazi groups Blood Tribe, and Goyim Defense League on September 2, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. An event touted as the "Red Shirts March" and a show of unity for neo-Nazis attracted about 100 people to participate. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

A new analysis conducted by Vice News has found that there has been a "dramatic increase" in neo-Nazi-led demonstrations in just the last year.

In total, Vice's database shows that there have already been almost two dozen Nazi demonstrations this year, already surpassing the total of such demonstrations that occurred in 2022.

"This year so far, neo-Nazi appearances have been spread across 15 different states and generally involved members from relatively new groups that initially formed as loose online communities, and then metastasized into formal organizations, such as NSC-131, Aryan Freedom Network, Blood Tribe, Goyim Defense League and a national network of Active Clubs," reports Vice.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

And while former President Donald Trump gained the support of many avowed Nazis in past elections, Vice has found that many of the current crop appear attracted to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over his hard-right stances on immigration and LGBTQ rights.

Brian Levin, former director of Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism at California State Univ. San Bernardino, tells Vice News that rhetoric attacking undocumented immigrants and the transgender community from mainstream Republican politicians has helped embolden far-right extremists to escalate their actions.

"These groups are showing up to where immigrants live, they’re showing up to synagogues and harassing congregants, they’re attacking transgender folks at school board meetings," he explained. "There’s a mainstream component to all of that. When the mainstream is ignited, those flames, even a flicker, will be like jet fuel in the fringes."

SmartNews