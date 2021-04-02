Nevada GOP in ‘panic’ as they become a third-place party: report
On Thursday, the Nevada legislature took up a bill that would make the universal mail-in voting system implemented last year as a public health measure for the COVID-19 pandemic permanent.

As Nevada Independent founder Jon Ralston noted, the hearing was marked with Republican lawmakers furiously attacking the idea — including some who have previously spread pro-Trump conspiracy theories about the 2020 election being rigged.


Ralston noted that as this was going on, new data from the Nevada Secretary of State's office reveals the reason for GOP "panic" over voting expansions: the new registration data show that Republicans have now slipped to third place in Nevada, behind Democrats and independent/other.

The effort by the Democratic-controlled Nevada legislature to improve ease of voting comes as Republicans around the country try to restrict the vote, the most infamous case being the new restrictions in Georgia.