New Lincoln Project ad uses Fox News’ top talent to skewer right-wing network over 2020 election falsehoods

A newly released Lincoln Project video skewers Fox News over 2020 election falsehoods, and it uses the voices of the right-wing network’s top talents to make its point.

The PAC founded in 2019 by moderate Republicans in response to the party’s burgeoning illiberal tendencies published the ad in the aftermath of Fox’s $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems in a defamation lawsuit against the right-wing network for spreading falsehoods over the 2020 election.

The video features Fox hosts Tucker Carlson, Jeanine Pirro and Sean Hannity making statements about the election, many of which text messages show they later admitted they knew to be false.

“America, Fox News thinks you're stupid,” the Lincoln Project said in a tweet that accompanies the video.

“They continue to manufacture and spread lies, knowingly misleading the public and sowing distrust in our democratic institutions, It’s time to #DropFox.”

Carlson is shown saying: “They rigged the election in front of all of us and nobody did anything about it.”

The statement is followed by Pirro saying “the assistance of Smartmatic software and backdoor is capable of switching votes.”

Says Hannity: “Fraudulent software could be used to seriously alter elections.”

The video also shows Trump attorney Sidney Powell making outlandish allegations that “the machine ran an algorithm that shaved votes from Trump and awarded them to Biden.”

Sidney Powell is lying by the way. I caught her. It’s insane.

“Sidney is a complete nut. No one will work with her. Ditto with Rudy”

“It’s unbelievably offense to me. Our viewers are good people and they believe it.”

The ad concludes with a statement from Carlson extolling the virtues of honest journalism.

“In case you haven’t noticed it’s hard to trust anything you hear right now,” Carlson says.

“We’ve heard you, we’re grateful that you trust us, and we will try to be worthy of your trust.”

Watch the video below or click here.