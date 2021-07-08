‘New Nevada’: Republicans seek to form another state by ousting Las Vegas to stop ‘urban people’

Fear over the political choices made by "urban people" is driving efforts to slip Nevada into two states to dilute the power of voters in Las Vegas.
"Launched in January, 2019, the New Nevada State Movement has spent the last two years working to bring together those who would like to see Clark County severed from the rest of the state, but with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March of last year, the group's momentum was slowed. That did not stop the New Nevada State Movement from moving forward, however, and now that the pandemic has eased and restrictions are no longer so stringent, the group is ready to get back into high gear, with its very first in-person meeting set for tomorrow, Thursday, July 8," the Pahrump Valley Times reports.
The meeting is taking place at the Nye County Republican Central Committee Headquarters. Donald Trump won the county by 40% points.
The newspaper interviewed Debra Gaylord-Thomas, who describes herself and her husband as "refugees" from California.
"When we found out that liberty was being short-changed in Nevada, because the people in Clark County comprise a large majority of the state population and they vote the way urban people vote, and rural Nevada gets stuck living how urban people want to live, we decided to form a new state, as outlined in the Constitution of the United States, Article 4, section 3," she stated. "Rural Nevada deserves to have equal footing."
A website promoting the proposal contains language echoing Trump's "Big Lie" about election fraud.
"Nevada is governed by a rebellious government which has destroyed representative government through insecure elections," the website claims.
Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, the GOP's only statewide elected official in Nevada, released a 13-page report debunking GOP conspiracy theories about election fraud. The Nevada Republican Party Central Committee censured Cegavske for not going along with Trump's lies about the election.
As Trump sought to overturn the 2020 election in December, attorney Robert E. Thomas, III attempted to intervene in the legal proceedings by claiming to represent the made up states of "New Nevada" and "New California."
