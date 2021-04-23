Republican releases 13-page report debunking GOP election fraud conspiracy theories

The only Republican elected statewide in Nevada has released a 13-page report debunking election fraud conspiracy theories pushed by members of her own party.
"Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said Wednesday that her office reviewed election fraud allegations that state Republican Party leaders delivered to her office in March and found that some allegations were already under investigation, while the vast majority were baseless or inaccurately interpreted," the AP reports. "The report said that 10 out of 1,506 allegations of ballots being cast in the names of the deceased and 10 out of 1,778 allegations of double-voting remain under investigation."
"The findings are in response to reports that Nevada Republicans — led by state party chair Michael McDonald — submitted to Cegavske after she repeatedly said that no evidence of widespread voter fraud had been found in the 2020 election. Republicans said the boxes contained more than 120,000 specific allegations, but an inventory by the Secretary of State found 3,963 Election Integrity Violation reports — less than claimed, but significantly more than in past election years," the AP reported.
Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump by 33,596 votes during the 2020 election.
"Republicans challenged the results in months that followed, filing lawsuits alleging outdated voter rolls, flawed signature verification procedures and irregularities stemming from the Democrat-controlled Legislature's decision to send all active voters mail ballots ahead of the election," the AP reported. "None of the efforts have yielded evidence of widespread, systemic voter fraud. Republican leaders have appeared at 'Stop the Steal' rallies and openly questioned Biden's victory. McDonald and other county-level Republican Party leaders held a mock elector ceremony outside of the Legislature in December."
The Nevada Republican Party Central Committee censured Cegavske for not going along with Trump's "Big Lie" about widespread election fraud.