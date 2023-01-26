Upstart right-wing network takes over channel vacated by Newsmax in DirecTV lineup

DirecTV has cut ties with the conservative Newsmax but added another right-wing upstart network to its lineup.

The First, a fledgling news network whose hosts include disgraced Fox News broadcaster Bill O'Reilly and former NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch, took over the same channel slot vacated this week by Newsmax, reported The Daily Beast.

“DIRECTV values different viewpoints and perspectives and will always work to preserve expansive choice among a wide variety of entertainment and information services to appeal to the unique tastes and interests of our diverse customer base,” said Rob Thun, the chief content officer for DirecTV. “As we’ve successfully done with other emerging channels, we look forward to helping The First continue to expand its audience reach, while constantly ensuring that our customers receive a strong value.”

The cable provider announced a multi-year deal with The First, which launched in 2019 as a digital network available on over-the-top platforms, that will be offered free to DirecTV subscribers and stream on its website and other services, which The Daily Beast reported appears to be similar to a deal Newsmax rejected earlier this month.

“On multiple occasions, we made it clear to Newsmax that we wanted to continue to offer the network, but ultimately Newsmax’s demands for rate increases would have led to significantly higher costs that we would have to pass on to our broad customer base,” a DirecTV spokesperson said after Newsmax’s contract expired.

In addition to programs hosted by O'Reilly and Loesch, former OAN anchor Liz Wheeler and right-wing radio host Jesse Kelly will also have their own shows.

“DIRECTV clearly recognizes the importance of offering a wide array of views and perspectives to their customers across the U.S., and we’re thrilled The First is now among them since we reach conservatives who aren’t beholden to any one party’s talking points,” said the network's chief executive officer Christopher Balfe. “We give rise to voices who are passionate about American values yet too often ignored, and now have a unique opportunity to broaden our reach without saddling DIRECTV and its customers with any added financial demands.”