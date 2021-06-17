Newsmax host predicts states will ‘rebel’ against Biden as insurrectionist rhetoric continues

On the far-right cable network Newsmax Thursday, talk show host and self-styled "Liberty Loving Latino" Chris Salcedo suggested that states will enter into "rebellion" against President Joe Biden — and likened it to the Rebel Alliance in Star Wars.

"As socialist Democrats show their hatred for our Constitution, the rule of law, and our country, as they show their hatred for our people, an awakening is occurring," said Salcedo. "It's an awakening that the Biden Press can't hide. Despite the left-wing media's best efforts, the American people — Blacks, Latinos, Whites, and Asians — they're starting to connect their misery to the socialist Democrat policies that are causing that misery."

"Let's give credit where credit is due," Salcedo continued. "This sea change wouldn't be happening if Biden were halfway competent and had the stamina to stand against the anti-American elements that are making policy in his backward administration. And because of their extremism, I expect more states will rebel against the lawlessness that is harming so many Americans. To those Americans, I say: Welcome to the Rebellion. May God and the Force be with you."

Salcedo has previously claimed that the 2020 election was "illegal" and that foreign governments have alleged "massive voter fraud" to him.

