Gingrich flattened by CNN legal expert for 'dangerous and idiotic' attack on Jan 6th riot committee

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich was called out on CNN after threatening legal retaliation against members of the Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

During a Sunday interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business, Gingrich lashed out at Congress for investigating the attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

"These are people who are literally just running over the law, pursuing innocent people, causing them to spend thousands and thousands of dollars in legal fees for no justification and it's basically a lynch mob," Gingrich predicted. "I think when you have a Republican Congress, this is all going to come crashing down and the wolves will find out they are now sheep and they are the ones in fact, who face a real risk of jail for the kind of laws they are breaking."

CNN anchors John Berman and Brianna Keilar interviewed former federal prosecutor Elie Honig about Gingrich's remarks.

"I think Newt Gingrich's comments were wrong, dangerous, idiotic, crazy," he said. "I could probably keep going on."

"Everything Newt Gingrich said there is wrong. There is nothing that anybody on the January 6th committee has done that is remotely illegal or criminal," he explained.

"But bigger picture here, Brianna, I think we see Newt Gingrich trying to become a mini, retributive, Donald Trump," Honig explained. "He's taking a page out of Donald Trump's playbook, which is, first, furiously deny everything and then second, attack the people who had the gall to investigate in the first place and I think that it's a dangerous thing we are seeing more and more of."



"It is false, absurd, and dangerous," Berman said. "I mean, all three of those things, with the last one probably being the most important."

"Yeah, absolutely," Honig replied.

On Thursday, The Washington Post reported Gingrich is advising House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on strategy for the 2022 midterm elections.

