Newt Gingrich lashes out at reporter over Jan. 6 question — accuses him of having a 'learning disability'

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich was asked on Thursday what his thoughts were about the Jan. 6 Committee, but instead of answering the question, he proceeded to insult the person who asked it.
Video posted on Twitter by NBC News senior congressional reporter Scott Wong shows him asking Gingrich, "What do you think about the Jan. 6 committee?" Gingrich at first replied, "I don't," and then turned away from Wong.
Wong tried again, asking the former Republican speaker, "You have no thoughts about the committee itself?" Gingrich then turns to Wong and says, "I think you have a learning disability. The fact is, I've said to you three or four times, I don't talk about it. You don't seem to - try the phrase, 'I don't talk about it.'"
Gingrich was at the Capitol to promote the platform of House Republicans - which was similar to his 1994 plan that helped Republicans win back control of the House. However, he was asked a number of times by reporters about his thought on the Jan. 6 Committee, likely because the committee has been trying to get Gingrich to testify, or at least give them information, for a while.
The committee leaders wrote a letter to Gingrich at the beginning of September in which they were trying to get him to sit with them, claiming that Gingrich has information directly related to former President Donald Trump's attempted efforts to throw out the 2020 election.“The Committee has obtained information indicating that you have knowledge about former President Donald J. Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, and we write to seek your voluntary cooperation,” committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) wrote in the letter. “Some of the information that we have obtained includes email messages that you exchanged with senior advisors to President Trump and others, including Jared Kushner and Jason Miller, in which you provided detailed input into television advertisements that repeated and relied upon false claims about fraud in the 2020 election."
The letter has also claimed that it has evidence of Gingrich working with officials in GOP-led states to get election results thrown out.
Gingrich has since blasted Democratic leadership, and said that he believes the Democrats will try to steal the upcoming midterm elections.
Watch video below or at this link.
