'Dramatic improvement': Newt Gingrich says Herschel Walker is better 'African-American' than Warnock

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-GA) argued on Monday that "having an African-American" with Herschel Walker's background in the U.S. Senate would be a "dramatic improvement" over Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA).
While both candidates are Black, Gingrich said that Walker was superior because of his knowledge of business and battles with mental health.
"I think that Herschel Walker has the courage, the integrity to be a really remarkable U.S. senator," Gingrich told host Charlie Kirk. "And I think, having an African-American with his background — somebody who is good at business, somebody who has given over 400 speeches on military bases to help young people dealing with PTSD because of his own experience with having had concussions playing football."
"I think Herschel would be such a dramatic improvement over Sen. Warnock, who is a hardline, um, left-wing politician," he continued, "that I really do think that it's worth a lot of effort to make sure Herschel wins."
Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.