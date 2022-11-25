Trump’s own ambassador to Israel condemns him for dining with 'human scum'

Donald Trump's ambassador to Israel on Friday condemned his meeting with two men notorious for spreading anti-Semitism in America.

On Friday, Trump released a third statement on the dinner he had with white supremacist leader Nick Fuentes and rapper Kayne West, who legally changed his name to Ye. Trump claimed there was no anti-Semitism expressed.

It has already become an issue in the 2024 race and a longtime advisor described it as a "f— nightmare."

Ambassador David Friedman addressed the scandal on Twitter.

"To my friend Donald Trump, you are better than this," claimed Friedman, who did not resign after Trump's fine people on both sides remarks following the fatal "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville.

"Even a social visit from an antisemite like Kanye West and human scum like Nick Fuentes is unacceptable," Friedman wrote. "I urge you to throw those bums out, disavow them and relegate them to the dustbin of history where they belong."

"Antisemites deserve no quarter among American leaders, right or left," he wrote.

While there was high turnover in the Trump administration with officials quitting, getting forced out, or being fired on Twitter, Friedman was Trump's only ambassador to Israel and he served until the end of his administration on Jan. 20, 2021.