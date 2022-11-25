Nick Fuentes is a 'nightmare' for Trump in his 2024 battle with DeSantis: longtime advisor

Donald Trump significantly harmed his position in his 2024 positioning against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by dining with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago, a longtime advisor admitted on Friday.
On Friday, NBC News reported, "despite Trump’s suggestion the event was “uneventful,” the fallout over his dinner with Fuentes appears to have thrown Trump’s campaign into damage control mode. The former president took hours to respond publicly after multiple media outlets reported that Fuentes was present at the dinner. Even the two Trump advisers winced at how a Holocaust denier like Fuentes was able to wind up with Trump at dinner — even if it was by mistake — along with the rapper, who had just had his Twitter account restored but lost major endorsement deals for making anti-Semitic remarks."
The rapper said Trump was "really impressed" with Fuentes.
"I like this guy, he gets me," Trump also reportedly said.
One longtime Trump adviser described it as a "f*cking nightmare."
"If people are looking at DeSantis to run against Trump, here's another reason why," the advisor explained.
Another potential 2024 GOP hopeful, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said on Friday the Fuentes scandal was disqualifying.
Fuentes has said a number of controversial things, watch below or at this link:
\u201cChristian fascist Nick Fuentes lays out his vision for America where contraception, fornication, homosexuality, and pornography are illegal and women can't go to school, or vote, and are burned at the stake for being witches: "We want to go back to the Middle Ages."\u201d— Right Wing Watch (@Right Wing Watch) 1657824719
\u201cNick Fuentes says the only hope for America is for there to be a "white uprising" that then disbands Congress and installs Trump as a dictator: "Elect Trump one more time and then stop having elections."\u201d— Right Wing Watch (@Right Wing Watch) 1663858755
\u201cWhite nationalist Nick Fuentes encourages prayers for the brave Russian soldiers who are fighting to "liberate Ukraine from the Great Satan and from the evil empire in the world, which is the United States."\u201d— Right Wing Watch (@Right Wing Watch) 1647456346
\u201cWhite nationalist Nick Fuentes rejoices that in overturning Roe, the Supreme Court has laid out a blueprint for banning gay marriage, sodomy, and contraception and imposing "Catholic Taliban rule": "We're having something like Taliban rule in America, in a good way!"\u201d— Right Wing Watch (@Right Wing Watch) 1656345679
\u201cWhite nationalist Nick Fuentes admits the election proves that "we are in the minority" and "that's why we need a dictatorship": "We need to take control of the media or take control of the government and force the people to believe what we believe." https://t.co/D0xIWZZcV9\u201d— Right Wing Watch (@Right Wing Watch) 1668102549
\u201cNick Fuentes declares that Groypers "are the only ones that aren't racist" before mocking Steve Bannon as a "fat r*tard" who is trying to "flood the zone with ni**er votes." After dropping the N-word, Fuentes acknowledges "that one slipped out."\u201d— Right Wing Watch (@Right Wing Watch) 1642171626
\u201cUpset that it's not socially acceptable to punch women, Nick Fuentes fumes that we need to go back "to the good old days" when men could go to the authorities and have women burned alive. Literally.\u201d— Right Wing Watch (@Right Wing Watch) 1669412471
\u201cNick Fuentes tells Jews to stop being so disrespectful and ungrateful and to shut up about the Holocaust: "I've heard enough about this Holocaust. I've heard enough about it. ... The real Holocaust was Jesus Christ being crucified."\u201d— Right Wing Watch (@Right Wing Watch) 1669410696
\u201cNick Fuentes defends Hitler as "a German statesman" while dismissing "the cartoonish, nonsensical narrative" around The Holocaust: "There were also death camps against the Germans. There were lots of camps. There were camps everywhere."\u201d— Right Wing Watch (@Right Wing Watch) 1669411468
He has also said, "having sex with women is gay."