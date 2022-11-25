Nick Fuentes is a 'nightmare' for Trump in his 2024 battle with DeSantis: longtime advisor

Donald Trump significantly harmed his position in his 2024 positioning against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by dining with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago, a longtime advisor admitted on Friday.

On Friday, NBC News reported, "despite Trump’s suggestion the event was “uneventful,” the fallout over his dinner with Fuentes appears to have thrown Trump’s campaign into damage control mode. The former president took hours to respond publicly after multiple media outlets reported that Fuentes was present at the dinner. Even the two Trump advisers winced at how a Holocaust denier like Fuentes was able to wind up with Trump at dinner — even if it was by mistake — along with the rapper, who had just had his Twitter account restored but lost major endorsement deals for making anti-Semitic remarks."

The rapper said Trump was "really impressed" with Fuentes.

"I like this guy, he gets me," Trump also reportedly said.

One longtime Trump adviser described it as a "f*cking nightmare."

"If people are looking at DeSantis to run against Trump, here's another reason why," the advisor explained.

Another potential 2024 GOP hopeful, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said on Friday the Fuentes scandal was disqualifying.

Fuentes has said a number of controversial things, watch below or at this link:









































He has also said, "having sex with women is gay."



