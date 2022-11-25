Trump caved to advisors who wanted him to read off teleprompters to appear ‘presidential’: report

Donald Trump reportedly discussed his decision to read off of teleprompters at his 2024 announcement speech at Mar-a-Lago.

"Former President Trump dined and conversed with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Tuesday night, according to two sources familiar with the matter," Axios reported.

The rapper said Trump was "really impressed" with Fuentes.

"Fuentes told Trump that he represented a side of Trump's base that was disappointed with his newly cautious approach, especially with what some far-right activists view as a lack of support for those charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack," Axios reported. "Trump didn't disagree with Fuentes, but said he has advisers who want him to read off teleprompters and be more 'presidential.'"

Trump appeared "bored" at his announcement as he read his speech.

On Truth Social, Trump admitted to having dinner with Fuentes, but claimed he "knew nothing about" the notorious racist. Historian Michael Beschloss noted that in 2016 Trump claimed, "I don't know anything about David Duke."



