Even Breitbart is giving Trump bad press over his dinner with Holocaust denier

Even some of former President Donald Trump's most loyal media allies are giving him grief for his meeting with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

Breitbart News, which in 2016 was one of the most pro-Trump news outlets in the right-wing media ecosystem, has published a story that looks critically at Trump's decision to host Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

"These latest revelations turn what could have been a minor story into a major national narrative, where the GOP frontrunner for president in 2024 — the former president and as of now the only formal GOP candidate for the office in the next election — seems to have met with an open white nationalist, antisemite, and Holocaust denier in Fuentes," Breitbart wrote in its report. "Fuentes’ now-shut-down YouTube page is shot-through with racist and antisemetic rants that date as far back as 2014."

Even among far-right media influencers, Fuentes is particularly toxic figure.

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump insider unnerved he'll 'sabotage' his 2024 campaign with impulsive new hires

In addition to repeatedly calling the Holocaust a hoax, he has also called for a return to segregation and for taking away women's rights to vote.

Fuentes also attended the notorious "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which featured torch-carrying neo-Nazis chanting, "Jews will not replace us."

Fuentes was brought to Mar-a-Lago by rapper Kanye West, who himself has stirred outrage in recent months by spouting unabashed anti-Semitism.