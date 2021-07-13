Katie Porter rally disruptor has a history of violent attacks on Black Lives Matter marchers

According to a report from The Intercept, the man who disrupted a rally held by Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) in Irvine, California, on Sunday has a long history of attacking and fighting with Black Lives Matter marchers and other political opponents in street confrontations dating, at least, back to 2017.

The report by the Intercept's Robert Mackey relies on videos posted to Twitter by user Chad Loder (@chadloder), originally filmed by a BLM supporter who goes by the Twitter handle @waterspider.

On Monday, it was reported by the Los Angles Times that Porter's rally was disrupted by scuffles when Nick Taurus -- who has announced his intention to run against the popular Democrat -- began screaming at the lawmaker and her supporters.

As Porter spoke, protesters shouted "Carpetbagger Katie!" and "Corrupt Katie Porter" and continued to interrupt her as she spoke. Eventually, a few people confronted the protesters, resulting in punches being thrown and "men falling to the ground," according to the Times' report.

According to the Intercept's Mackey, the actions of Taurus shouldn't have come as a surprise.

"Taurus, 29, is a rabid Trump supporter but also an acolyte of Nick Fuentes, the founder of the openly white supremacist America First movement who has been kicked off social networks but embraced by Rep. Paul Gosar, the far-right Arizona Republican whose objection to certifying his state's vote in the 2020 presidential election on Jan. 6 helped provoke the storming of the Capitol. Fuentes, who took part in the 2017 white power rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, was outside the Capitol on January 6 and encouraged the crowd to block the transfer of power," Mackey explained before noting that Taurus has been very upfront and proud of his altercations with people he disagrees with.

"Taurus and his father Marcae have been intentionally provoking conflict for years. In 2017, they started at least two fights when they appeared on the campus of Cal State Fullerton in MAGA hats holding signs that read 'Islam is rape culture' and 'Muhammad is a terrorist,'" the Intercept journalist reported, adding that Taurus posted videos of his attacks as part of his campaign launch set to patriotic music and a speech given by the late Sen. Barry Goldwater (R-AZ) which can be seen below:









As for Taurus attacking BLM supporters, the videos posted by Chad Loder can be viewed below:













You can read more The Intercept's Mackey here.