‘Stinks to high heaven’: Nicolle Wallace draws on White House experience to explain Secret Service scandal

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace used her experience as White House communications director during the George W. Bush administration to analyze a bombshell report on the U.S. Secret Service.

Wallace interviewed Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig, author of the 2021 book Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service.

"Secret Service leaders are downplaying any risk to national security after four of its employees — including an agent assigned to protect first lady Jill Biden — were allegedly hoodwinked by two men impersonating federal agents and plying them with gifts, telling congressional committees and allies that the severity of the breach has been overblown by prosecutors and the media," Leonnig reported with Sepncer Hsu, citing "people familiar with the conversations."

The two reported, "several former Secret Service officials warn that the alleged infiltration of the elite protection agency reveals a major vulnerability extending well beyond this particular case. They said the revelations suggest that agents who had regular access to the White House and the Biden family — and who are supposed to be trained to spot scammers or spies seeking to ingratiate themselves — were either too greedy or gullible to question a dubious cover story."

Wallace discussed her personal "ancient history" of White House service, explaining her "time traveling with President Bush and the protection that I benefitted from just by being in the bubble and so I have a deep and enduring well of respect for the Secret Service, but this stinks to high heaven."

"I mean, the people that are posed to make sure the president, his family, and the White House doesn't take — never mind a gun and free rent, but even a coke and a free dinner," she explained.

