Shouting man walks out of Nikki Haley event for saying she supports Ukraine

Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley apparently won't be getting the vote of at least one Iowa man who wants no part of helping Ukraine beat back Russia's year-long military invasion.

As reported by CBS News' Robert Costa, an unidentified man stood up and began shouting when Haley, during an appearance in Iowa with Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), outlined her rationale for backing Ukraine in its war by saying failing to do so could potentially lead to a "bigger war" in the future.

The man angrily shouted that he was "done" with Republicans and said he could not support a pro-war party.

According to CBS News reporter Musadiq Bidar, the man also claimed that Ukraine was not an ally of the United States.

The issue of whether to continue supplying military aid to Ukraine has become a contentious one within the 2024 Republican Party primary.

Traditional Republican hawks such as Haley have said that helping the Ukrainians repel the Russian invasion is the right strategic course, while "America First" Republicans such as former President Donald Trump have suggested forcing Ukraine to cut a deal with Russia to ensure peace, even if that deal means Ukraine gives up some of its own territory.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has tried to straddle both sides of the debate, on one hand saying that appeasing Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown to be ineffective while at the same time accusing President Joe Biden of funding Ukraine to the detriment of other national security threats.