Nikki Haley accuses Mike Pompeo of using 'lies and gossip' to promote his upcoming memoir

During an appearance on Fox News this Thursday, former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley said former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is using “lies and gossip to sell” his upcoming memoir.

Haley was responding to Fox News host Bret Baier's question about a particular claim Pompeo made in his book Never Give an Inch, saying that Haley coveted the vice-presidency and actively plotted with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump to steal the position from Mike Pence.

“I don’t know why he [Pompeo] said it, but that’s exactly why I stayed out of DC as much as possible, to get away from the drama,” Haley said.

In an early book excerpt released by The Guardian, Pompeo wrote: “As best [White House Chief of Staff John] Kelly could tell they [Kushner and Ivanka] were presenting a possible ‘Haley for vice-president’ option. I can’t confirm this, but [Kelly] was certain he had been played, and he was not happy about it. Clearly, this visit did not reflect a team effort but undermined our work for America."

During the interview, Haley teased a possible presidential run in 2024, saying, “I think we need a young generation to come in, step up and really start fixing things…Can I be that leader? Yes, I think I can be that leader."

As the National Review points out, the dust up between Haley and Pompeo comes as speculation swirls around what the Republican makeup of the 2024 field will be. So far, the only confirmed candidacy for the GOP 2024 is Donald Trump.