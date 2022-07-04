Nikki Haley ridiculed for math struggles in July 4th attack on Joe Biden: 'And the GOP is banning math books'

"As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I'm terrified I might be here forever," she writes.

"On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the services of those who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War Veteran. It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year," her letter continued.

She also explained that she isn't the only one caught in the Russian prisons, as many Americans are being held by Russia. She hopes it isn't just her that can be helped but all captured and imprisoned by Russia.

"I realize you are dealing with so much, but please don't forget about me and the other American Detainees. Please do all you can to bring us home. I voted for the first time in 2020 and I voted for you. I believe in you. I still have so much good to do with my freedom that you can help restore. I miss my wife! I miss my family! I miss my teammates! It kills me to know they are suffering so much right now. I am grateful for whatever you can do at this moment to get me home."

Her wife, Cherelle Griner told CNN that she knows the Biden White House is working in good faith to help the Griner family and get Brittney home. She still feels like they're not doing enough, however.

See the note via a representative below: