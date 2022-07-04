Nikki Haley ridiculed for math struggles in July 4th attack on Joe Biden: 'And the GOP is banning math books'

Math is hard. Former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC), who graduated with an accounting degree from Clemson University, got confused while trying to attack President Joe Biden.
The Republican politician showed a list that attempted to blame Biden for inflation, which is actually a problem that is happening around the world. It listed several items used in a typical barbecue like hotdogs, soda, condiments, ice cream, bread and watermelon.
The graphic then added up the percentages that have increased due to inflation, declaring that all of those items together mean families are paying 67 percent more for items.
The problem, however, is that isn't how inflation works or how percentages work. For example, if someone is shopping and finds a blouse for 30 percent off and a pair of shoes for 10 percent off, it doesn't mean that the full price is 40 percent off.
Haley has since deleted the tweet, but the ridicule persists from those who have posted screen captures. See the comments below:
\u201c@NikkiHaley Oh, @NikkiHaley, this pains me deeply as a former math teacher. I expect that people striving for leadership positions should be able to handle the basics. Item A cost $6 then increased 10%. Item B was $4 then increased 25 %. Old total $10. New total $11.60. Total increase: 16%\u201d— Mark Sefton (@Mark Sefton) 1656856909
\u201cI suck at math and even I can tell you what went wrong here @NikkiHaley !\nYou have an accounting degree? Trump University? Lol...\u201d— *GMQ* SUSAN \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf2\u2640\ufe0f\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@*GMQ* SUSAN \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf2\u2640\ufe0f\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1656950844
\u201cIt\u2019s adorable that Nikki Haley thinks she still has a chance.\nBut considering this is how she does math, maybe she truly believes.\nBut just to be clear:\nIt\u2019s not you Nikki. \nIt will never be you.\u201d— Steve Marmel \ud83d\udc89\ud83d\udc89\ud83d\udc89\ud83d\udc89 (@Steve Marmel \ud83d\udc89\ud83d\udc89\ud83d\udc89\ud83d\udc89) 1656961311
\u201c@NikkiHaley What happened to this Tweet? As a former math teacher, I am appalled that you don\u2019t know common and simple mathematics.\u201d— Nikki Haley (@Nikki Haley) 1656940414
\u201cAnd to think, @GOP are banning math books. @NikkiHaley is this the new math your party is teaching?\u201d— Edward Heil (@Edward Heil) 1656956201
\u201c@KeithOlbermann @NikkiHaley I actually have to laugh at how ignorant she is, as she attempts to make a point and fails 5th grade mathmatics\ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23\n\nUsing her special math, my cookout is up over 468%.\n\nThe actual average is about $30 more this year than last for practically the same items feeding 21 people.\u201d— Keith Olbermann (@Keith Olbermann) 1656960260
\u201cIt certainly is a good thing @NikkiHaley deleted this tweet, else I might feel the need to point out her maths don\u2019t math. \ud83d\ude0f\u201d— happysnarkygal2 (@happysnarkygal2) 1656955244
\u201cI\u2019ve been thinking an inflationary climate is time to bring back basic economics, but Nikki Haley can\u2019t even do routine math.\u201d— Matthew Yglesias (@Matthew Yglesias) 1656955627
\u201cUs, accountants, realizing that Nikki Haley was an accountant and even a CFO:\n\n(We suggest Nikki Haley and Paul Koretz join our financial education classes to learn more about basic math and accounting)\u201d— Kenneth Mejia, CPA (@Kenneth Mejia, CPA) 1656964588
\u201cLooks like @NikkiHaley ran the math by @RepBoebert before posting.\n\nCould these people get any fucking dumber?\u201d— bob clendenin \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@bob clendenin \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1656963726
\u201cI just can\u2019t get over the stupidity of this tweet. Anyone think our problems will be solved (or even helped) by the people who think this is how math works? Can some reporter please press @NikkiHaley and ask wtf she was thinking?\u201d— bob clendenin \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@bob clendenin \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1656965535