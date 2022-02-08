Morning Joe and Mika bash Nikki Haley for siding with Trump as GOP splinters over Jan. 6

The Republican National Committee frustrated GOP senators who were hoping to move on from talking about the Jan. 6 insurrection, but MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski agreed that Donald Trump's continued presence on the stage made that impossible.
The party is siding with Trump against Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), the only GOP lawmakers on the House select committee, and Brzezinski unloaded on conservatives who are begging to turn the page on the U.S. Capitol riot.
"It would be great to move on, nobody wants to move on more than practically everybody covering this or in it, but when we are talking about issues pertaining to, like, the core of our democracy, it is kind of hard," Brzezinski said. "Unfortunately, stupid Republican talk is what we have to cover. Republican hypocrisy is what we have to cover. Republicans pretending that Jan. 6 didn't happen is what we have to cover. Republicans censuring two of their own for using their voices in defense of our democracy is what we have to cover, and it is getting very boring and repetitive."
Former vice president Mike Pence called out Trump for pressuring him to overturn his election loss, which sparked the Capitol riot, and that opened a rift between the RNC and GOP senators, and would-be presidential candidates jumped into the fray.
"Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley is calling out Mike Pence, she took issue with him saying [Trump was wrong]," Brzezinski reported. "Yeah, yeah, yes, yes, yes. Nikki Haley is definitely not a fan of Republicans going after Republicans."
Haley has repeatedly changed her positions on Trump after he lashes out at even the most tepid criticism, but Scarborough noted that she never defends other Republicans from the former president.
"You don't criticize Republicans, she's against it," Scarborough said. "So Ronald Reagan's moral, Ronald Reagan's 11th commandment, Republicans don't attack Republicans, so she's criticizing Mike Pence. but she never once criticized Donald Trump from attacking Republicans, I don't think."
02 08 2022 06 13 39 www.youtube.com