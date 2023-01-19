Nikki Haley schemed with Jared and Ivanka to replace Mike Pence as Trump's VP: new book
WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump greets U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley during an event celebrating Women's History Month on March 29, 2017. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Nikki Haley schemed with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump to get herself named as Donald Trump's vice president, according to a new book.

Former secretary of state Mike Pompeo's new book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love, alleges that Haley "played" White House chief of staff John Kelly by securing a personal Oval Office meeting but, in fact, bringing Kushner and Trump's daughter along with her, according to excerpts obtained by The Guardian.

“As best Kelly could tell, they were presenting a possible ‘Haley for vice-president’ option,” Pompeo wrote. "I can’t confirm this, but [Kelly] was certain he had been played, and he was not happy about it. Clearly, this visit did not reflect a team effort but undermined our work for America.”

Pompeo was serving as secretary of state at the time and Haley was Trump's ambassador to the United Nations.

Trump denied rumors in 2019 that he was planning to replace Mike Pence with Haley as his running mate for the 2020 election.

Another recent book, Donald Trump V. The United States: Inside the Struggle to Stop a President, by New York Times reporter Mike Schmidt, claims the former president considered Haley for several high-ranking positions but ultimately ruled her out because he thought she had a "blotchy" complexion.

SmartNews