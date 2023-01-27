Revealed: 'Explosive' meeting that led DOJ official to quit Durham probe in protest

A New York Times reporter revealed new details about an explosive meeting between Department of Justice investigators tasked with probing the origins of the Donald Trump-Russia case.
DOJ official Nora Dannehy blew up at lead investigator John Durham in September 2020 when she discovered that he'd acquiesced to attorney general William Barr's demand to produce an interim report about their work before it was completed -- and less than two months before the presidential election, and reporter Charlie Savage told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" about the confrontation.
"She had had a series of prosecutorial ethics disputes with Durham, it turns out, and the first of which was that she wanted Bill Barr to stop talking about their investigation, in line with Justice Department principles, and asked Durham to tell Barr to stop," Savage said. "He was unwilling to challenge the attorney general. She opposed the step we talked about, using the grand jury powers to get information, a judge said they lacked legal basis to obtain about George Soros aide's e-mails, she opposed that and said Durham had done it without telling her."
"Then she came across an interim draft report in September 2020 that she had not known was in the works that Barr pushed Durham to produce, and he had other people on the team draft up," Savage added. "She exploded. There was a big argument in which she said it was inappropriate to issue a report before an investigation was done, definitely inappropriate to do so before an election, and the report contained some dubious information that it took at face value, and she sent them an e-mail to people in the investigative team outlining those concerns in greater detail and quit the next day. That is what happened in September 2020, when Durham's longtime colleague and No. 2 deputy in this situation abruptly quit."
