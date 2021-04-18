Capitol rioter who stole cop's body armor and pillaged Pelosi's office released before trial: report
According to a report from the Daily Beast, one of the alleged Capitol rioters accused of trashing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office and stealing police body armor on Jan 6th. has been released from jail pending his trial.

William Robert Norwood III of South Carolina has been charged with obstruction of an official proceeding and theft of government property -- both felonies -- after boasting to his family about his participation in the deadly attack on the Capitol.

According to the Beast, "Norwood, who goes by Robbie, boasted to family members about assaulting a law enforcement officer, according to court documents. 'It worked,' he wrote to family members. 'I got away with things that others were shot or arrested for.' He went on to brag of his bounty. 'I got a nice helmet and body armor off a cop for God's sake and i (sic) disarmed him,' he wrote in messages to friends and family. 'Tell me how that works.'"

The report notes that Norwood, who lied to the FBI and insisted he was a member of Antifa, asked for home detention and his request was granted with the court noting he had no previous criminal record.

The Beast adds that Norwood was taken into custody after texting his brother about his exploits and a friend of the brother, who was told about the texts, contacted the FBI.

