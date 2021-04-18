Capitol rioter who stole cop's body armor and pillaged Pelosi's office released before trial: report

According to a report from the Daily Beast, one of the alleged Capitol rioters accused of trashing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office and stealing police body armor on Jan 6th. has been released from jail pending his trial.
William Robert Norwood III of South Carolina has been charged with obstruction of an official proceeding and theft of government property -- both felonies -- after boasting to his family about his participation in the deadly attack on the Capitol.
According to the Beast, "Norwood, who goes by Robbie, boasted to family members about assaulting a law enforcement officer, according to court documents. 'It worked,' he wrote to family members. 'I got away with things that others were shot or arrested for.' He went on to brag of his bounty. 'I got a nice helmet and body armor off a cop for God's sake and i (sic) disarmed him,' he wrote in messages to friends and family. 'Tell me how that works.'"
The report notes that Norwood, who lied to the FBI and insisted he was a member of Antifa, asked for home detention and his request was granted with the court noting he had no previous criminal record.
The Beast adds that Norwood was taken into custody after texting his brother about his exploits and a friend of the brother, who was told about the texts, contacted the FBI.
'Limited number' of North Carolina Walgreens' customers given saline injection instead of COVID vaccine: report
According to a report from the Charlotte Observer, a "limited number" of customers who went a Monroe, North Carolina Walgreens were mistakenly injected with saline instead of one of the COVID-19 vaccines.
The report states that the drug store chain issued a statement on Sunday saying that affected customers have been notified.
According to the statement, "We are investigating what happened and have taken immediate steps to review our procedures with the location to prevent this from occurring again."
The Observer reports that those who were given the wring shot were promptly vaccinated appropriately when they returned and will be kept on schedule for their second shot.
According to CNN, police in Austin, Texas, are reporting an active shooter in the area near Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway.
According to the report, three people have been reported dead.
On Twitter, the Austin Police Department warned, "APD is currently on scene of an active shooting incident at Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway. All residents are advised to shelter in place and avoid the area. PIO en route"
This story will be updated as more details become available.
You can see some tweets below along with video from the Austin American-Statesman.
At this time the Great Hills Trail scene is still active. We are still asking residents to shelter in place and rep… https://t.co/vII1I29lC1— Austin Police Department (@Austin Police Department)1618770453.0
MEDIA: Please stage at Chase Bank, 9739 Great Hills Trail. - PIO8— Austin Police Department (@Austin Police Department)1618769414.0
Just drove by the arboretum Starbucks in #Austin something is going on, KXAN is saying active shooter. https://t.co/6fKvHHixwK— Dr Karl Kreder (@Dr Karl Kreder)1618766794.0
Three people are dead as Austin police are reporting to the scene of a reported active shooter incident. https://t.co/fHo2AVmJpr— KVEO-TV (@KVEO-TV)1618766539.0
I live in NW Austin and got this video before the cop at the scene told me there was an #activeshooter near our com… https://t.co/9OilosiDp5— Roxanna (@Roxanna)1618770034.0
'Spreading fear on purpose for ratings': Fox News host slams Tucker Carlson's anti-vaccine reporting
Fox News host Howard Kurtz on Sunday hosted a panel that conflated CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta with Fox News host Tucker Carlson when it comes to reporting on the efficacy of vaccines.
On his Sunday Media Buzz program, Kurtz pointed to what he called a "media frenzy" regarding the CDC's decision to temporarily pause Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine due to concerns over extremely rare blood clots.
"Here's what some of the pundits had to say," Kurtz said announcing clips narrated by Gupta and Carlson.
"This will increase vaccine hesitancy," Gupta noted in the first clip.
"It seems possible there may be more going on here," Carlson worried in the second clip. "It is possible in fact that this vaccine is more dangerous than they're indicating it is. And federal authorities today appeared to acknowledge that."
But Kurtz ignored Carlson's recent false suggestion that vaccines might not work at all.
"So maybe it doesn't work, and they're simply not telling you that. Well, you'd hate to think that, especially if you've gotten two shots. But what's the other potential explanation? We can't think of one," Carlson said last week.
Fox & Friends host Will Cain pushed back on the idea that the pause in Johnson & Johnson vaccine distribution is a "big deal."
"I also understand basic math," Cain told Kurtz. "What are we looking at? A 1 in 1 million problem that might exist. Do you know the risks we take throughout our day that take a greater risk than 1 in 1 million. I mean, this is the equivalent of reporting on shark attacks stories as though they are a major problem."
"And it's worse than that, Howie," he continued. "It's worse than the shark attack, you know, hyperinflation import of that story because now people are going to be afraid to take a vaccine -- in fact, they can't because it's been taken off the market -- with such minuscule risks. I don't know what we're doing. We're not being led by science."
Fox News contributor Mo Elleithee, a former Democratic strategist, argued that the public health system is working.
"I suspect based on everything we're hearing that J&J will be back out there as soon as possible," Elleithee explained.
"Are the media in covering this overplaying it," Kurtz asked Cain, "perhaps spreading fear because after all these government actions have been taken and right now you can't get the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine?"
"The system is not working and the media is spreading fear on purpose," Cain insisted, prompting laughter from Elleithee.
"Wait, why on purpose?" Kurtz wondered.
"Because it's good for ratings," Cain stated. "They've been doing it for a year. I think I'm speaking an absolute objective truth. They've been overhyping, overinflating the fear of walking outside."
"All of this is anti-science," he added. "All of it is something beyond being driven by the data. You tell me? What's it driven by? A thirst to hang on to power, fear porn, virtue signaling. It's not by data and science."
Watch the video below from Fox News.
