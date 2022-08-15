Investigators 'may even check for fingerprints' on seized Trump documents to determine who accessed them: report

On Monday, ABC reported that experts are warning of critical national security implications for former President Donald Trump's stash of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago country club in Palm Beach, Florida.

This comes after previous reporting that the FBI was searching for nuclear secrets among the documents taken to Mar-a-Lago.

"Those officials say law enforcement and security officials must now try to track the chain of custody of the material and try to determine if any of the material was compromised," reported Pierre Thomas. "Officials acknowledged these critical questions need to be addressed because the material, in theory, would be of great value to foreign adversaries and even allies. Interviews with Trump administration officials are anticipated and authorities may even check for fingerprints to see if that provides insight into who had access."

"The FBI warrant and inventory allege that 11 sets of sensitive information were recovered during the Mar-a-Lago search -- including confidential, secret and top-secret documents," noted the report. "There was even top-secret, sensitive compartmented information (SCI) material. This classification of materials sometimes involves nuclear secrets and terrorism operations based on a Director of National Intelligence (DNI) overview of security protocols, which ABC News has reviewed."

Russian state media has been claiming that their country's intelligence officials have been "studying" the documents at Mar-a-Lago for "a while" — although these state propaganda channels are notorious for empty boasts.

Trump has blasted the entire investigation as a "witch hunt" and claims that he had ultimate authority to declassify all the documents on his property — although experts note that may not actually be true for certain documents which were classified by acts of Congress, including nuclear secrets.