The NRA is in turmoil -- and 4chan ‘kommandos’ are taking its place as America’s gun promoters

With the National Rifle Association in turmoil amid scandals over allegations of financial misconduct, there are new efforts against gun control being waged online.
On Thursday, Vice News reporter Tess Owen reported on the "Kommandos" of 4chan's /k/ board.
"The /k/ board on 4chan, the infamous imageboard that has defined much of fringe internet culture in the last decade, is dedicated to all things weaponry. Averaging about eight posts a minute, users obsess over obscure guns used in foreign wars, brag about their personal stockpile, or share tips about building or using firearms," she reported. "Over the years, Kommandos have quietly established an online ecosystem of blogs, interactive maps identifying 'kommando-friendly' shooting ranges, an annual meet-up called 'NuggetFest,' and a Kommando-branded store selling everything from patches referencing /k/ approved anime characters, axes made in Switzerland, and night-vision equipment priced at $6,899.99."
"Despite 4chan being a niche world, its influence cannot be overstated: It's been a factory for memes that created a new genre of humor, and a breeding ground for fringe movements including hacktivists, conspiracy theorists, the alt-right, and 'Bronies' (adult male fans of the kids show 'My Little Pony'). The same can be said for the /k/ board, which is shaping the shared language of a new generation of gun owners," she explained.
The only ecosystem of memes may be playing a role in changing views on gun control.
"While the stereotype for the American gun owner is old, white, conservative, decked in plaid, and hung up on culture war issues, Kommandos like to think of themselves as typically young, apolitical (despite guns being perhaps the most politically polarizing issue in the U.S)., and fluent in the ever-changing landscape of meme culture," Vice reported. "
