'Lifetime' NRA member calls for 'automatic death penalty' for all gun crimes
Man shooting at range - Shutterstock

A man who said he is a "lifetime" member of the National Rifle Association (NRA) called for new laws instating an "automatic death penalty" for all gun crimes.

On C-SPAN's Washington Journal program, a Republican caller named William reacted to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

"We don't need any more gun laws," the Missouri Republican explained. "What we need to do is punish the criminals. If a criminal uses a firearm in a crime and is convicted, it's automatic death penalty."

"Let's stop fooling around and giving the criminals all the rights," he continued. "I'm a gun owner. I'm a hunter. I target shoot and I abide by all the laws of the land."

William also revealed that he is "a lifetime NRA member."

"And one thing," he concluded. "You show me where a gun has killed someone. There's never been a gun that killed someone by the FBI. It's by a [sic] individual."

Watch the video below from C-SPAN.

