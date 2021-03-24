The Boulder shooting completely destroys the NRA's 'good guy with a gun' talking point: CNN host

Pro-gun groups such as the National Rifle Association have long argued that more Americans should be armed with deadly weapons on the grounds that the country needs more "good guys with guns" to stop "bad guys with guns."

CNN's Alisyn Camerota on Wednesday explained how the mass shooting that killed ten people at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado completely undermines that entire argument.

"There were ten good guys in that supermarket, ten good guys, one of whom was a trained police officer, and they're no match for an AR-15-style weapon," she said.

Camerota's guest, Democratic Colorado State Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg, agreed that having a "good guy with a gun" at the supermarket didn't stop the shooting, and he said that the process for buying firearms in his state needed to change.

"We have to look at the process that someone goes through when they purchase a gun," he said. "Should they walk in and, five minutes later, walk out with a military-grade weapon? Absolutely not. There should be a waiting period for these types of devices, but we should probably do a lot more when it comes to background checks. There are so many areas we can tighten up if the country is willing to have that conversation."

