Shocking video shows slur-chanting teens beating Black teen on subway

A shocking video shows a Black teenager being brutally beaten on the New York subway by other teens, at least one of whom chanted the N-word at him.

Patch reports that the beating took place at the Washington Heights subway station, where the teen was accosted by a teenage girl who repeatedly dragged him out of the subway car.

The teen tried to escape but the girl and at least two other male teens tracked him down and continued to verbally harass him, with one repeatedly chanting, "N*gger alert!" at him.

The teen again tried to escape by going onto a subway car, only to once again be dragged off it by the girl.

Eventually, one of the male teens threw a punch at the Black teen, which led to a chaotic scrum where multiple teenagers rushed in and began to beat him.

The New York Police Department says that the teen suffered a cut lip and broken glasses as a result of the incident.

The NYPD also revealed to Patch that it is investigating the incident as a potential hate crime, although no arrests have yet been made.

