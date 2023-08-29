Staffers at the far-right One America News Network are reportedly humiliated, and some even considering leaving the company, after the cable news channel's top host joined in a Trump-themed rap dance, reported The Daily Beast on Monday.

"MAGA rapper Forgiato Blow teamed up with the far-right conspiracy-laden channel’s top star Dan Ball for the 'Real America' video, which featured Ball railing against Donald Trump’s latest indictment and stiffly dancing like an uncle at a wedding," reported Justin Baragona. "Throughout the video, Blow interacts with other OAN personalities, including the channel’s 82-year-old owner, and runs through the newsroom while staff dramatically tear apart folders reading 'Trump Indictment #4.'"

According to the report, staffers are privately moaning about this as an embarrassment to their own reputations.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

One anchor at OAN told the Daily Beast's Confider, “I need to leave OAN ASAP! I am sick and tired of Dan Ball’s antics, and so are so many others.” Another said they are “officially taking OAN off my resume after watching this,” while others thought the whole thing was a "bizarre" joke.

OAN, headquartered in San Diego and founded by Robert Herring Sr., is one of the most far-right, Trump-loyal networks on air, with the former president often praising them and comparing Fox News unfavorably to them.

The network was one of the most enthusiastic purveyors of election conspiracy theories in the wake of Trump's 2020 loss, which led to Dominion Voting Systems filing a lawsuit against them. Dominion also settled with Fox in a similar suit for almost $800 million. One of OAN's reporters, Christina Bobb, also worked as a lawyer for Trump and became a target of scrutiny by the House January 6 Select Committee for her role in crafting an ultimately scrapped proposal for the Trump administration to seize voting machines.