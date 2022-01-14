Oath Keepers founder got 'white glove treatment' from FBI during arrest: report

The founder of the extremist Oath Keepers group, Stewart Rhodes, reportedly got "white glove treatment" from FBI agents during his arrest Thursday after being indicted for seditious conspiracy in connection with the Capitol insurrection.

Rhodes was on the phone with an attorney, Jonathan Moseley, at the time of his arrest, according to BuzzFeed News' Ken Bensinger.

Bensinger said he spoke with Moseley on Thursday night.

Rhodes and Moseley reportedly were discussing whether the Oath Keepers founder would answer questions from the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol insurrection, when the FBI called on the other line.

"Unlike typical FBI arrests, which tend to happen at 6 a.m. and often involve battering rams and dogs, Rhodes appeared to get the white glove treatment," Bensinger reported. "He was asked politely to come outside and given time to dress, Moseley said."

According to a 2020 report in The Atlantic, about two-thirds of Oath Keepers members "had a background in the military or law enforcement."

Moseley told Bensinger that when the FBI called, Rhodes "clicked over the line then added him to the call with the FBI special agent and that he helped negotiate the surrender while Rhodes got ready."

While Moseley isn't Rhodes' attorney, he does represent another Oath Keeper charged in the insurrection, Kelly Meggs.

"The FBI called at roughly 11:40 a.m. CT, while Moseley was discussing Rhodes' options w/ the Select Committee, before which he was due to appear on Feb. 2," Bensinger reported. "Moseley noted that the FBI seized many of the documents Congress subpoenaed. 'So that complicates things!' he added."

The Dallas Morning News' Jamie Landers reported that FBI agents searched the house where Rhodes was staying, in Dallas the suburb of Little Elm.

"FBI agents were seen searching the garage, the black Suburban in the driveway and taking boxes of evidence out of the house," Landers reported. "It is unclear why Rhodes, who is from Granbury, was staying here. The homeowners and their dogs are still inside, but haven’t answered the door. Multiple Dallas police officers arrived just now. They tried to enter the house again, but no one responded."

Rhodes is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.



