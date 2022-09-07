Secret Oath Keepers membership list includes 'hundreds' of cops: report
A member of the Oath Keepers looks on as supporters of Donald Trump attend a rally protesting the 2020 election results in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021. - Bryan Smith/Zuma Press/TNS

A leaked Oath Keepers membership list reportedly includes hundreds of currently serving police officers and members of the American military.

The Associated Press reports that the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism, which obtained the list from a hacked data base, identified 370 people whom it believes currently work as police, including some who serve as police chiefs and sheriffs.

Additionally, the list includes over 100 people currently believed to be active members of the military and more than 80 people who are either running for or have served in public office.

The Associated Press reached out to some of the people on the leaked list -- and many of them rushed to distance themselves from the group.

Shawn Mobley, sheriff of Otero County, Colorado, for instance, told the AP that the Oath Keepers had become "far too extreme for me" in the wake of their involvement in the standoff with federal agents at the Bundy Ranch.

South Dakota state Rep. Phil Jensen, meanwhile, insisted to the AP that he paid for a one-year membership in 2014 but hasn't been associated with the group since.

“Back in 2014, they appeared to be a pretty solid conservative group, I can’t speak to them now,” he said.

Several Oath Keepers, including founder Stewart Rhodes, have been hit with seditious conspiracy charges for their role in the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building.

