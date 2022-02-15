Oath Keepers confused by Trump’s inaction on Jan. 6: ‘All I see Trump doing is complaining’

As right-wing militants and other Donald Trump supporters battled law enforcement at the U.S. Capitol, one of the alleged organizers wondered why the former president stood idly by.

Oath Keepers co-founder Stewart Rhodes, who's charged with seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, confirmed new court filing that members of the militia group expected Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act to put down the violence and possibly prevent the certification of Joe Biden's election win -- but he was frustrated that the order never came, reported The Philadelphia Inquirer.

“All I see Trump doing is complaining," Rhodes allegedly texted to other militia members. "I see no attempt by him to do anything. So the patriots are taking it in their own hands. They’ve had enough.”

Witnesses have said that Trump watched the violence play out on television at the White House, where he was reportedly confused that aides didn't share his enthusiasm, but House investigators want to know what else he was doing as his supporters stormed the Capitol.

"Of course, the Rhodes filing is just the latest in a string of bombshells about Trump and his close allies conspiring to tamper with the election results — as in the infamous phone call to Georgia officials seeking to 'find' 11,780 votes there — and muck with the proceedings of Congress on January 6, and then to hide key documents and destroy records about what was going on," wrote Inquirer columnist Will Bunch.



"Indeed, the growing pile of evidence of a criminal conspiracy against the most critical workings of American democracy continues to raise the biggest unanswered question of all: What on earth is Attorney General Merrick Garland doing?" he added.





