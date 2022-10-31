Capitol rioter's opinion of Roger Stone quickly went downhill after actually meeting him: court testimony

Former Oath Keeper and convicted Capitol rioter Graydon Young on Monday testified in a federal court that he helped provide security to Trump ally Roger Stone ahead of the January 6th Capitol riots -- but quickly grew disillusioned with him.

Young, who pleaded guilty last year to charges related to the riot, was in court to testify against other members of the militia who are facing seditious conspiracy charges.

According to NBC News reporter Ryan Reilly, Young described his work with the Oath Keepers after he became radicalized by social media posts in the wake of former President Donald Trump's loss to President Joe Biden.

"Unfortunately I was spending way too much time on YouTube and Facebook," Young said of his actions after the election. "I thought there was better than a 50-50 chance that there was fraud... I got really ginned up... That really started to cloud my judgment."



Young said he was initially excited to meet Stone based on his reputation as a hard-nose pro-Trump political operative, but that "I wasn't really impressed, to be honest, with Roger Stone" after meeting him.

Politico's Kyle Cheney adds that Young said that Stone tried to make himself out to be more important than he really was.

"I don't think he has any political power," he told the court. "He thinks he does."