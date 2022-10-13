CBS News: Texts highlight a key date showing Trump's election scheme was premeditated

The Jan. 6 committee showed evidence that Oct. 31, 2020, was a crucial date in Donald Trump's alleged effort to corrupt the election that would be held four days later, and CBS News said Thursday that they had confirmed the committee's findings.

Congressional investigators produced evidence showing Trump associates were discussing plans that day for the former president to declare victory on Election Day, regardless of the results, and CBS News obtained texts showing that some aides were aware of the plan and believed it was serious.

"CBS News has confirmed that Oct. 31, 2020 was a key date in the pre-election maneuvers by Trump. Set off alarm with WH counsel and Herschmann, among others. I’ve seen texts from that night from some aides and they knew it was no joke; declaring victory was Trump’s plan. Period," tweeted CBS News reporter Robert Costa.

Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton circulated a written statement that day for Trump to declare premature victory to White House officials, which he said he'd discussed with the president, and the committee produced evidence showing vice president Mike Pence was aware of the plan.

Video evidence from that same day also showed Steve Bannon discussing Trump's plan to declare victory before the vote count was complete, and suggested he would not accept a loss.

"He's not going out easy," Bannon said. "If Biden is winning, Trump is gonna do some crazy sh*t."