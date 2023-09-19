Probe launched after video shows Ohio cops threaten to arrest 11-year-old grooming victim

Two police officer in Ohio are under scrutiny after a viral video of them responding to a call about a minor being groomed shows them blaming the child, The New York Post reported.

The video shows two Columbus police officers on a porch talking to the father of an 11-year-old girl -- six hours after he called them to report that a man had coerced his daughter to send pictures of herself.

The female officer can be heard telling the father that his daughter “could probably get charged with child porn.”

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

“Who? She can? She’s 11 years old,” he responds.

"She’s creating it, right?” the officer says.

“She’s 11 years old,” the father says in disbelief.

“Doesn’t matter. She’s still making porn,” the female officer replies.

“No. She’s being manipulated by a grown adult on the internet,” the father counters.

“Is she taking pictures, though?” she asks.

READ MORE: GOP slammed for Social Security 'death panel' plan

“You guys have a nice evening,” the father says before shutting the door.

In a post to X (formerly Twitter), the Columbus Police Department said it is now investigating the incident.

“The Division of Police regards all allegations of sexual misconduct with the utmost seriousness. Incidents involving minors are handled with the highest degree of concern. Sexual Assault Unit detectives were immediately notified of the incident and have since initiated an investigation," the post read.

Watch the video below or at this link.