Homeland Security told Trump attorney DHS can't seize voting machines: report

Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election -- which he lost -- hit yet another snag according to a new report by Axios.

"Rudy Giuliani called Ken Cuccinelli, second in command at the Department of Homeland Security, on Thursday night and asked him whether DHS could seize voting machines," Jonathan Swan reported, citing "a source familiar with the call."

Cuccinelli reportedly responded that DHS lacks the authority.

"The call, first reported by the New York Times' Maggie Haberman, is another manifestation of President Trump's increasingly extreme efforts to contest an election that was called for President-elect Joe Biden six weeks ago. On Friday night, as first reported by The New York Times, Trump discussed commandeering voting machines and appointing conspiracy-minded election lawyer Sidney Powell as special counsel to inspect the machines," Swan reported.

Senior Trump administration officials are reportedly alarmed by Trump's increasingly frantic efforts to remain in office despite losing the election.