Trump-appointed judge rejects InfoWars host’s attempt to dismiss Capitol riot charges
InfoWars host Owen Shroyer lost his bid to have charges dismissed against him for his alleged role on Jan. 6.

Judge Timothy Kelly, who was appointed to the bench by Donald Trump, said there was "little or any evidence here suggesting vindictiveness" by prosecutors.

In August, Shroyer announced on-air that there was a warrant for his arrest. He was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds and violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds.

As prosecutors noted in the criminal complaint's statements of facts, Shroyer's case is unique as he was under a non-prosecution agreement after being kicked out of a House Judiciary Committee hearing in 2019 while shouting, "Donald Trump is innocent."

In the charging documents, prosecutors noted Shroyer's image appeared at the end of a promo ad hyping the event.


