Pagans are back — and 'bigger than ever'

After a three-year hiatus put the community on hold, Sacred Space, a major annual conference of pagans, brought together believers from around the country at a gathering in Maryland, reported Religion News Service on Monday.

"'It was such an extraordinary blessing to be in the physical presence of our beloved community of magickal peers again. I know we all felt that,' said Gwendolyn Reece, president of the Sacred Space Foundation, the event’s host organization," reported Heather Greene.

"The indoor event is one of several traditionally held throughout the year to support the pagan community. After struggling through cancellations, lockdowns and low attendance, these events are back and, according to organizers, are bigger than ever."

"The event shared space with another, smaller conference, Between the Worlds, which is hosted periodically as defined by astrological timing. While the smaller event does increase attendance, it only does so by 30%, according to both organizations. This year, Sacred Space welcomed 625 attendees, up from 310 in 2019, according to Michael Smith, the event’s registrar," the report continued. "Sacred Space may not hit 2023 numbers next year without its partner, but Smith said that the board still expects growth. 'We sold 112 early bird preregistrations at this conference for 2024. That is more than twice our usual sales,' he added."

Early Pagan religions, which formed the foundation for many Christian traditions, persist today in a more modern form.

Despite this, many such traditions are accompanied by fear and demonization by right-wing clergy and politicians, as well as linking these traditions to the worship of Satan.

Kristina Karamo, the failed secretary of state candidate who went on to lead the Michigan Republican Party this year, even claimed in a podcast that various musicians like Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, and Beyonce are using pagan rituals to convert children to the worship of Satan.