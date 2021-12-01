Trump hired Pam Bondi when she was also working for a lobbyist for Qatar

The new book, The Big Cheat by David Cay Johnston discusses the shocking revelation that while Pam Bondi was being paid by taxpayers, she was also working as a lobbyist.

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi already had a scandal involving former President Donald Trump when she accepted a $25,000 charitable donation from his foundation for her political campaign. After the donation, Bondi shut down the Florida investigation of Trump University, which settled with "students" over fraud after they claimed they were scammed.

But after Bondi left the AG's office, she went to work as a lobbyist for Qatar. Typically, a White House doesn't hire someone who is also working as a lobbyist for a different country, but under Trump, Bondi became a “special government employee" working to defend him in his first impeachment trial.

Trump, on the other hand, was told to shut down his non-profit and give away $2 million in funds.

"Don Jr., Eric, and Ivanka Trump were ordered to take training on their legal obligations regarding charitable funds, which they did," noted Johnston.

